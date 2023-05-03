Biden sends soldiers to the border with Mexico and locks down the US borders

The US president Joe Biden would be planning to temporarily send others 1,500 soldiers in active service along the separating border United States e Mexicoto help the border police deal with the dreaded wave of migrants looking for silos. The move, revealed by three US executives, would come ahead of the May 11 deadline of the so-called title 42, the law that allows the US to deny asylum and migration requests for public health reasons, in this case Covid. Such a circumstance could increase migratory flows, and Washington has no intention of being overwhelmed by it.

Biden’s move

As reported by the site Politicoas mentioned, many senior US officials argue that the end of Title 42 could entice more people to seek a better life in the US and show up at the confine between the United States and Mexico. Hence, Biden’s decision to send 1,500 soldiers.

The service members, mainly from departments of thearmy, will not have a police role. They will be armed for self-defense, but will only perform administrative and monitoring duties, freeing up Border Patrol officials to process migrant applications. The additional troops will be sent to meet a request from the Department of Homeland Security, and will fill shortcomings of critical skills ”, including tracking and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support, explained an anonymous official. They will remain there for up to 90 daysafter which military reservists or contractors will do the job, other sources added.

In the event that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approves the official request of the Department of Homeland Security, as expected, the soldiers will join the 2,500 troops of the National Guard already activated to assist the forces of order at the border.

What happens at the border between Mexico and the USA

The National Guard troops already on the border are deployed on active duty, and therefore their mission is funded by the federal government and not by their respective states. Their job: to assist border agents with detection and tracking.

For his part, Biden last week signed an executive order authorizing the administration to call up active-duty forces to deal with drug trafficking on the southern border, essentially pre-approving the mission.

“ We have been preparing for this transition for more than a year and a half. Despite these preparations, we expect gatherings at our southern border to increase, as smugglers are looking to capitalize on this change and are already hard at work spreading misinformation that the border will be open after that ”, explained the secretary of the internal security department, Alexander Mayorkas.

“ Elevated encounters will strain our entire system, including our dedicated and heroic workforce and our communities “, then added Mayorkas.

The White House meanwhile he defended the US administration’s decision to send 1,500 troops to the southern border with Texas. “ Send soldiers – explained the spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre – it is a common practice. Soldiers will have administrative duties “.

The precedents: from Bush to Trump

What is certain is that in such a scenario, Biden risks finding himself facing a politically embarrassing situation. Many Democrats had fiercely resisted the active-duty troop deployment demanded by the administration of Donald Trump, again to guard the border between the United States and Mexico. Now, the dem themselves would find themselves with a president, a Democrat, who would adopt the same solution previously proposed by the tycoon.

Recall that, in 2006, the then president George W. Bush deployed 6,000 troops to the California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas borders for Operation Jump Start. Four years later, Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden sent up to 1,200 troops to the border during Operation Phalanx.

This brings us to 2018, with Trump sending about 2,100 National Guardsmen to the Southwest; guardsmen remained mostly miles away from the border, largely performing support duties for the US Border Patrol. Months later, just days before the midterm elections, Trump himself deployed 5,200 more troops to fortify the border, sparking a backlash from former military officials and Democrats.