10
- Biden signs bill to end US state of emergency over COVID-19 – Xinhua English.news.cn domestic
- Biden signs bill to end US coronavirus emergency Lianhe Zaobao
- Biden ends the “national emergency” of the US coronavirus epidemic – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Global Pandemic◢Biden signs a bill to end the state of emergency of the new crown epidemic|China Press China Daily
- The epidemic has claimed millions of lives in 3 years!Biden announces official end to COVID-19 emergency Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The Taliban captured 7 provincial capitals in 24 hours. More than half of the provincial capitals of Afghanistan have been controlled. The Doha peace talks ended without results.