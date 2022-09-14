[NTD, Beijing, September 14, 2022]According to Ye Junlin, a senior accountant in Southern California, not everyone can benefit from the energy subsidies for consumers in the “Reducing Inflation Act” signed by President Biden a few days ago. Check out the report.

A few days ago, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the $430 billion Reducing Inflation Act. Among them, for the subsidies for green energy vehicles, according to the analysis of senior accountants in Southern California, only 30% of car owners can apply.

Ye Junlin, CEO of the Asia-American Accounting Foundation: “If you have to assemble (cars) in the United States, there is a so-called subsidy of 7,500 yuan, or 4,000 yuan for a used car, but don’t forget, in this case, there may be 70% There is no way to get the subsidy for the so-called electric car, so consumers have to pay an extra 7,500 yuan for this car in disguise.”

He pointed out that green energy vehicles may be in short supply, causing prices to rise.

Ye Junlin, CEO of the Asia-American Accounting Foundation: “Because the United States wants this manufacturing industry back, it uses trams assembled by the United States itself, and fewer car factories may benefit. In order to get this 7,500 yuan tax rebate, maybe car dealers because of it When it is too late to manufacture, it has to raise the price to reduce the problem of demand, in fact, you are paying in disguise.”

He believes that a strong country should hide its wealth from the people, and encourage the people to accumulate wealth through labor and gain greater economic benefits. Excessive benefits are hollowing out taxpayers’ tax dollars.

Ye Junlin, CEO of the Asia-American Accounting Foundation: “More and more of this financial expenditure is converted from your pocket into taxes, and then in disguise, to the welfare policies of national policies, how do we really create wealth, absolutely not relying on Give out benefits, because benefits will become mentally, not active work, many things, when you overdo it, it is a great harm to our actual so-called purchasing power.”

On Tuesday (13th), the U.S. Bureau of Labor announced that the annual growth rate of the consumer price index (CPI) in August was 8.3%, which is still far above the Fed’s target. Ye Junlin said that excessive subsidies are also the cause of inflation.

