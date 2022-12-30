Biden signs omnibus appropriations bill for fiscal year 2023 to avoid federal government shutdown due to funding problems

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, December 29 (Reporter Deng Xianlai and Xu Yuan) US President Biden signed the federal government’s 2023 fiscal year (starting on October 1, 2022) comprehensive appropriation bill on the 29th to prevent the federal government from being shut down due to funding problems.

Biden signed the $1.7 trillion bill into law on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, his vacation spot that day. The bill will ensure the federal government has enough money to operate until the end of next September.

According to the bill, the federal government will spend $858 billion on defense projects in fiscal year 2023, an increase of nearly 10% over the previous fiscal year. The bill also includes a total of $45 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The bill was passed by both houses of Congress in the previous week. At that time, the time left before the federal government faced a shutdown at 0:00 on December 24 was not enough to complete the signing process of the bill. Biden first signed a temporary appropriation bill to maintain the continued operation of the federal government until December 30.

In the past few days, there have been huge differences between the Democratic and Republican parties on key issues such as the scale of spending in the new fiscal year and whether a measure of compulsory repatriation of immigrants during the epidemic will survive.