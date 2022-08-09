Home World Biden signs the ratification of accession to NATO for Sweden and Finland: “Be vigilant against all threats”
Biden signs the ratification of accession to NATO for Sweden and Finland: “Be vigilant against all threats”

Biden signs the ratification of accession to NATO for Sweden and Finland: "Be vigilant against all threats"

American President Joe Biden today signed the ratification document of the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, after the favorable vote of the Senate. It is a “watershed moment for the Alliance, for greater security stability not only in Europe and the United States, but throughout the world,” said the White House tenant, speaking alongside the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors. “At a time when Putin’s Russia is destroying peace and security in Europe – he added -, while autocrats are challenging the foundations of a rules-based order, the strength of the transatlantic alliance and the American commitment to Born is more important than ever ».

NATO «has proved to be an indispensable alliance for the world of today and tomorrow – the president reiterated -. Our alliance is stronger than ever, more united than ever ». From now on, the United States “will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threats to our shared security and to prevent and deal with aggression or threats of aggression”, is the message that Biden sent, in the course of a phone call. , to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

The United States is the 23rd of the 30 NATO members to have ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, a step triggered by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. The US Senate approved the accession of the two countries with 95 votes in favor and one against. All Democrats and the overwhelming majority of Republicans voted in favor.

