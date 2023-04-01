Home World Biden “snubs” King Charles? The forfeit of the US president at the coronation is almost certain
Biden "snubs" King Charles? The forfeit of the US president at the coronation is almost certain

Biden “snubs” King Charles? The forfeit of the US president at the coronation is almost certain

LONDON – Joe Biden “snubs” King Charles III? The debate is open after the White House reportedly let Buckingham Palace know that the American president will not be at the coronation of the new British sovereign, on May 6 in London, due to other concomitant commitments.

The US administration is working hard not to label Biden’s very likely absence in Westminster Abbey as a lack of respect for King Charles.

