WASHINGTON. The American president speaks to America, courts the Republicans, invites them to bipartisan work but keeps the bar on the values ​​that distinguish their presidential term. And thus he lays the foundations, in the State of the Union speech that he gave last night in the House meeting in joint session, for what will be a new race for the White House in 2024, even if in the speech there was no hint.

Biden only touched on international issues, a few words on Ukraine where he reaffirmed American support and leadership; something about China whose leader Xi Jinping reminded that America will always defend itself from those who violate its sovereignty. Flag themes, good for reaching a crescendo on American strength and its leadership that led deputies and senators to pronounce USA.

For the rest, the president touched on every issue of American politics, from inflation, to infrastructure, to the rules to strengthen the independence of manufacturing – traditional and hi-tech – in an exaltation of Made America, a tool for keeping the economy healthy and leadership on the national arena.

He touched on the budget issue by recalling his administration’s successes in reducing the deficit and instead emphasizing how spending increased during “my predecessor’s era.”

He then called on Congress to act on some of the issues that are most dear to the president and which he considers urgent: he called for a vote to ban assault weapons; he has asked for the protection of the right to abortion and has invoked a reform of the police so that dramas like that of Tire Nichols do not repeat themselves. On the presidential stage, together with Jill Biden, were the parents of the 29-year-old from Memphis killed by police on January 7.

However, Biden did not ask for a reduction in funding and stressed – to the applause of the Republicans – that “most policemen are very good people”. However, the “agents – he said – must be held responsible for their own actions”.

The president received open applause from the left wing of the party led by Ocasio-Cortez when he pushed on the issue of taxes and the billionaires who use shortcuts “to avoid paying the due”. Then he hit hard on Big Pharma and the outrageous drug costs. He mentioned the increases in insulin prices in a nation where – the president highlighted – “one in ten has diabetes problems”. In the year of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, Biden denounced the earnings of oil producers at the expense of “the middle class”.

So immigration, infrastructure investments and action for price transparency. Very detailed and popular positions and aimed at capturing the attention of Americans in front of the TV.

There were at least five bipartisan standing ovations, as Republicans often joined in the Congressional applause at the president’s words. A few small disputes and grumbles when Biden stressed that “25% of the debt has been accumulated by Trump” and on the issue of cuts to Medicare and Social Security, which according to the president the Republicans want to make.

The Republican governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, responded to the State of the Union address.

But the spotlight is already on Wisconsin where today Biden will relaunch the infrastructure agenda. Waiting for the announcement of the candidacy which official sources say is increasingly imminent.