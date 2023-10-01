Biden Stresses Support for Ukraine as US Avoids Government Shutdown in Last-Minute Deal

Biden reiterates support for Ukraine as US narrowly avoids government shutdown

US President Joe Biden has once again expressed his unwavering support for Ukraine as the country narrowly avoided a government shutdown on Saturday. The president implored Congress to approve separate funding specifically designated for assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, following the elimination of aid to the war-torn nation due to a stopgap funding measure.

Addressing the situation, Biden emphasized the imperative of continuous American support for Ukraine, stating, “While the president and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.”

In addition to acknowledging the bipartisan efforts that successfully prevented a government shutdown and ensured funding through November, Biden criticized House Republicans for their last-minute opposition, referring to it as a “manufactured crisis” that could have been avoided months ago.

Fortunately, a potential government shutdown was averted as Congress approved a stopgap funding measure just before the crucial midnight deadline. President Joe Biden wasted no time and signed the bill on Saturday night, effectively securing the interim funding.

Originally, the interim bill included financial assistance for Ukraine to combat Russia’s large-scale invasion. However, the funds were subsequently withdrawn due to objections raised by some conservatives during the negotiations. Democratic Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado briefly halted voting on the bill, expressing concerns about the lack of funding. Nevertheless, bipartisan members of the Senate leadership issued a joint statement, assuring that a vote on increased funding for Ukraine aid is imminent in the coming weeks.

House Democratic leaders also weighed in, stating their expectation for Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to introduce a separate Ukraine aid bill for a vote when the House returns.

As the political climate remains tense, Biden’s reiterated support for Ukraine serves as a reassurance to the war-torn nation as it continues to confront aggression from Russia.

