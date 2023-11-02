Biden Supports Humanitarian ‘Pause’ in Gaza Conflict Following Protester’s Demand for Ceasefire

Biden says he supports humanitarian ‘pause’ in Gaza conflict after protester demands ceasefire

US President Joe Biden expressed his support for a humanitarian pause in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during a fundraising event in Minneapolis. The statement came after a protester, identified as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, interrupted Biden’s speech and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Biden responded to the protester by stating that he favored a pause in the fighting to allow for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. However, he did not explicitly endorse a ceasefire. The President emphasized the importance of giving time to secure the prisoners’ release.

This is not the first time the Biden administration has called for a pause in the conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously urged for a pause during a United Nations meeting. Biden himself had also mentioned the idea of humanitarian pauses in a press conference, revealing that he had raised the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. So far, Israel has rejected the idea.

While some Western leaders have refrained from calling for a complete ceasefire, they have advocated for a temporary humanitarian pause to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The pause aims to allow aid to reach the civilians living under siege and potentially facilitate the release of the over 200 hostages held by Hamas.

During the incident, the protester was escorted out of the venue by security, with the crowd responding by chanting “four more years.” Biden acknowledged the complexities of the situation, emphasizing his support for a two-state solution and denouncing Hamas as an openly terrorist organization.

The debate surrounding the use of terms such as “ceasefire” or “pause” continues. Advocates argue that a pause would enable the delivery of aid to Gaza while allowing for the potential resumption of fighting once necessary assistance has been provided to civilians.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has drawn significant international attention and concern over the humanitarian crisis. However, achieving a common position and effective resolution among world leaders has proven challenging, despite widespread recognition of Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas attacks.

