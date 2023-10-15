Home » Biden surprises at the Italian-American Foundation gala in Washington
Biden surprises at the Italian-American Foundation gala in Washington

President Biden made a surprise arrival at the Italian American Foundation (NIAF) gala last night at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington.
The president was introduced on stage by First Lady Jill Biden who recalled her family’s Italian origins in her speech. Her great-grandparents had left Sicily and landed on Ellis Island.
The president said that Italian Americans have done “a lot for this country.” He was greeted by a jubilation. It’s been years since an inmate of the White House attended the NIAF gala. The last one was Barack Obama.
At the end the president spoke with the guests of honor of the evening and exchanged a few words and warmly greeted the ambassador Mariangela Zappia.

