Biden surprises at the Italian Americans gala: “I grew up in a community where if your name didn’t end in ‘o’ you had a problem”

Washington – Surprisingly, President Biden joined his wife Jill last night to participate in the annual gala of the National Italian American Foundation. A sign of attention for the large community of Italian-Americans, at the beginning of the campaign for re-election to the White House next year, but also of gratitude towards our country, for the role it is playing in trying to promote the restoration of global stability in this complex moment. The First Lady’s presence had been announced. Jill Giacoppa is the first American of Italian descent to serve in this role, and already on Thursday she expressed her affection for her family’s country of origin by hosting a reception at the White House for our community.

On that occasion, in addition to reclaiming her roots, and describing the habits and values ​​with which she grew up, she also thanked Rome for the contribution it is making in Ukraine. Last night she went on stage at NIAF to underline these points again: “I am proud to be Italian American. I recently went to Ellis Island to learn about the history of my family, of my great-grandparents who came to America. And even though they changed their surname to Jacobs, their values ​​remained the same as they had crossed the Atlantic Ocean: generosity, loyalty, kindness, faith. These are the values ​​I brought to the White House.” She then added: “Thank you to NIAF for being an inspiration to the next generation of leaders. My husband is committed to developing what we have built, and that is why he is promoting the economy from the bottom up, so as to include everyone and give every family the chance to have a decent life.” Then, surprisingly, she announced: “But he will explain all this to you. Let me introduce you to my husband, President Biden.”

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani via video link

Joe took the stage, starting with a quip: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid. This is why I married Gaetano Giacoppa’s daughter. I grew up in Claymont, Delaware where there was a large Italian community. If your name didn’t end in ‘o’—he joked—you had a problem.”

Then he exalted the contribution of the Italian American community to the growth and development of the USA: “Michelangelo said that he had simply seen the angel in the marble, removing the surrounding material that imprisoned him. Here, this concept is no different from what Italians have done for our country, recognizing existing opportunities and freeing them.” Then the president hugged the Italian ambassador Mariangela Zappia and had an exchange of words with her.

The community is divided like the rest of the country between Democrats and Republicans, and therefore not everyone appreciated the line chosen by the administration and the president’s visit itself. Precisely for this reason, however, Jill and Joe’s speeches served to remind us of the founding values ​​of the United States, which should be shared by all, and therefore continue to build the basis on which the fascinating American experiment is based.

