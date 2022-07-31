Home > News > Current Events
Biden tests positive for new coronavirus again, needs to re-enter quarantine
2022-07-31 07:15
According to Xinhua News Agency, White House Presidential Doctor Kevin O’Connor said on the 30th that President Biden tested positive for the new crown virus again that day. O’Connor said in a memo to the White House that Biden was tested for the new coronavirus antigen that morning and came back positive. Biden has no symptoms of infection again and is feeling well. He does not need to resume treatment at present, but needs to continue to observe and re-enter isolation.
