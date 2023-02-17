Home World Biden: “The balloons were from private companies, but I won’t apologize to China”
Biden: "The balloons were from private companies, but I won't apologize to China"

Biden: “The balloons were from private companies, but I won’t apologize to China”

New York – The three ‘objects’ intercepted over the weekend were probably not part of a foreign country’s espionage plan and were not Chinese, but belonged to some private company or research institute. The president of the United States said so Joe Bidenwho decided to intervene in the case of the “invasions”, four in one week, which had caused alarm in the United States and sowed doubts on the absence of official versions.

