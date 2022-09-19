Listen to the audio version of the article

Firmness towards China, optimistic about Covid and commitment to the fight against inflation, but vague about the possible reapplication to the presidential elections of 2024. The US president, Joe Biden, spoke about it in an interview broadcast on Sunday evening by the CBS channel. The Democratic leader made it known, in fact, that he has not yet decided whether to run for the US presidential elections of 2024, stressing that he still feels capable of governing. Speaking of Covid, the US president indicated that the pandemic is “over” in the United States. “If you look around, no one wears a mask and everyone looks pretty good,” he said. On the inflation front, Biden once again wanted to be confident. “We will bring inflation under control,” he promised.

And then he dwelt on international issues and reaffirmed that American troops will defend Taiwan if the island is invaded by China. Asked whether “the Americans would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”, the American leader replied: “Yes, if an unprecedented attack occurred”. A White House spokesperson, however, said US policy towards Taiwan, however, “has not changed.” And finally, he renewed his warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the use of chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “It would change the course of the war in a way not seen since World War II,” he warned, promising a “substantial” response from the United States.

Taiwan “expresses its sincere gratitude to President Joe Biden for reaffirming the solid security commitment of the US government to” Taipei in the event of aggression by China. Thus a note from the foreign ministry of the island on the interview with the US president at CBS “60 minutes”, in which Biden added that «the United States is committed to defending Taiwan. We do not encourage or push for independence, Taiwan expresses its own judgments on its independence, it is a decision that is up to them “.

Beijing, on the other hand, “reserves the right to take all necessary measures” on Taiwan, commented Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning who, during the daily briefing, expressed “firm opposition” to Biden’s words.