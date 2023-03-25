Home World Biden: “The US will act forcefully to protect American troops in Syria”
Biden: “The US will act forcefully to protect American troops in Syria”

Biden: “The US will act forcefully to protect American troops in Syria”

The American president Joe Biden warned Iran that the United States “will act strongly” to protect the Americans, after air strikes against Tehran-backed forces in response to Thursday’s attack on the Hasakah base in the northeast of the country, with a Iranian drone according to Washington, in which an American contractor was killed and five soldiers and another contractor were injured.

