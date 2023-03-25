9
The American president Joe Biden warned Iran that the United States “will act strongly” to protect the Americans, after air strikes against Tehran-backed forces in response to Thursday’s attack on the Hasakah base in the northeast of the country, with a Iranian drone according to Washington, in which an American contractor was killed and five soldiers and another contractor were injured.
See also Multiple departments: Increase the pre-tax deduction of equipment and appliances for small, medium and micro enterprises_ Securities Times Network