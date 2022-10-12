Ukraine, Putin, but also the cost of oil and the possible reappointment as president of the United States: an articulated interview released by Joe Biden at CNN: “There will be consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the decision of OPEC +, which last week he cut production quotas, Biden pointed out in an interview with Jake Tapper. However, the president did not specify what decisions could be made. Earlier, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden wanted to “reevaluate” relations between the two countries after the diplomatic outrage, which could spike oil prices. Then the interview moved to the hottest topic of the conflict in Ukraine: “I don’t think Vladimir Putin

will use nuclear weapons. If he did, the result would be horrible.

The president of the United States underlined, in any case, that he has “no intention” of meeting Vladimir Putin at the next G20 summit, but added “it depends”, especially if the Russian president wants to discuss the fate of a woman. American held in Russia. “I’m not going to meet him. But if, for example, he came to me at the G20 and said: I want to talk about the release of (US female basketball star Brittney) Griner, I would meet him. I mean it depends,” she stressed.

The challenge to Trump

“I think I can beat Donald Trump again.” US President Joe Biden said this, reiterating that he has not yet made a final decision on the 2024 presidential candidacy. “After it’s all over in November, then I’ll make a decision” on 2024, he said.

No fear of recession

“I don’t think there will be a recession. If there is, it will be a very mild recession. But I don’t foresee it.”