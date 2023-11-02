Biden to Hold Bilateral Meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric at APEP Summit

President Joe Biden will meet with various leaders from Latin America at the White House as part of the Alliance of the Americas for Economic Prosperity (APEP) summit. The objective of the summit is for the United States to improve trade ties with participating countries, although it is unlikely that progress will be made on free trade agreements. The Biden administration’s closed trade policy has allowed China to gain greater influence in the region. However, analysts believe that the summit could be important for emphasizing sustainable trade and inclusive development between the United States and the participating countries. Some countries, such as Brazil, have reached smaller trade agreements with the United States outside of APEP, which have improved the trade relationship. The main goal for APEP countries is to gain special access to the U.S. market, although it remains a challenge due to the lack of a traditional trade agenda from the United States. Participating countries in APEP include Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Barbados, and Uruguay. The summit will involve bilateral meetings between the presidents, as well as meetings with multilateral organizations.

