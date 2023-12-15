Biden to Israel, pay more attention to saving lives in Gaza. Attack in Iran

08:42

Erdogan to Biden, for a truce in Gaza via support for Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to withdraw its “unconditional” support for Israel in order to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “Erdogan stated that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped immediately and that the withdrawal of unconditional US support for Israel could quickly ensure a ceasefire,” during a phone call with American President Joe Biden, reports the Presidency of the Republic of Ankara. According to the Turkish leader, “it is the historic responsibility of the USA to reach a lasting ceasefire in the region without delay”. During the phone call, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s idea of ​​a mechanism with various countries that can guarantee a two-state solution. Sweden’s entry into NATO, which has yet to be ratified by the Turkish Parliament, and Washington’s sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara were other issues discussed by the two presidents during the phone call

