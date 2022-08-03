Home World Biden to second executive order to protect abortion: and Kansas retains the right to terminate pregnancy
World

Biden to second executive order to protect abortion: and Kansas retains the right to terminate pregnancy

by admin
Biden to second executive order to protect abortion: and Kansas retains the right to terminate pregnancy

US President Joe Biden will sign another executive order today to grant access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the federal right to procedure. CNN reports it. Biden is expected to sign the executive order at the inaugural meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, recently established by the administration and made up of representatives from several federal government departments.
Kansas retains the right to abortion
Kansas maintains abortion right: Voters yesterday rejected a proposal that would remove the rights of access to abortion from the state constitution. The US media reported it. With 96.7% of the votes counted, the “no” – or those who support the right to abortion – reached 58.8% against 41.2% of the “yes” in the referendum held yesterday. “This vote makes it clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health decisions,” said US President Joe Biden in a press release.

See also  The change of pace on the martyr city to avoid losing other soldiers

You may also like

Brexit, Scotland, Russia: why the fundamentalism of Liz...

Austria, there is a suspect in the case...

South Africa, more than 80 men accused of...

The temperature has soared to 32.5 ℃ in...

United States, Kansas defends the right to abortion

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Russia accuses the United States of direct involvement...

Pelosi in Taiwan: “The US will not abandon...

United States, wants to set fire to a...

Stephen King witnesses against the sale of ‘his’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy