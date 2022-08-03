US President Joe Biden will sign another executive order today to grant access to abortion in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the federal right to procedure. CNN reports it. Biden is expected to sign the executive order at the inaugural meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, recently established by the administration and made up of representatives from several federal government departments.

Kansas retains the right to abortion

Kansas maintains abortion right: Voters yesterday rejected a proposal that would remove the rights of access to abortion from the state constitution. The US media reported it. With 96.7% of the votes counted, the “no” – or those who support the right to abortion – reached 58.8% against 41.2% of the “yes” in the referendum held yesterday. “This vote makes it clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health decisions,” said US President Joe Biden in a press release.