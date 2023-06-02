Home » Biden tripped and fell Info
US President Joseph Biden tripped and fell while presenting his final diploma at a ceremony held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/60 Minutes

The 80-year-old American president quickly rose to one knee with the help of three people and returned to his seat without assistance.

As they helped him to his feet, the US president pointed to the spot where he had tripped.


.
Source: Youtube/FOX31 Denver

White House official Ben LaBolt announced on Twitter that everything is fine with the president.

Biden is running for a new term in next year’s elections. Doctors declared him fit to perform his duties in February.

(Srna/World)

