Biden tripped and fell Info

US President Joseph Biden tripped and fell while presenting his final diploma at a ceremony held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 80-year-old American president quickly rose to one knee with the help of three people and returned to his seat without assistance.

As they helped him to his feet, the US president pointed to the spot where he had tripped.



White House official Ben LaBolt announced on Twitter that everything is fine with the president.

Biden is running for a new term in next year’s elections. Doctors declared him fit to perform his duties in February.

