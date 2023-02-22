New incident for Joe Biden. Il american president he had a fall while climbing on theAir Force One. Biden took off from the airport in Warsaw headed for Washington. The journalists in tow recounted what happened.

You can see it in the pictures the head of the White House losing balance for an instant and then recovering it promptly and continuing the ascent to the aircraft entrance. Videoinevitably, it went viral between social ironies and jokes about the stability of the American president who was already the protagonist, despite himself, of a daring fall last year right from the stairs of the presidential plane.