Joe Biden takes off his gloves. And he declares war on Donald Trump and his Maga Republicans, gathered under the banner of the right-wing populism of Make America Great Again. In 24, succinct and cutting minutes he condemned them as “extremists who do not believe in the Constitution, in compliance with the law and the will of the people”. Who refuse to recognize “the result of free elections” and who today as yesterday are working to frustrate them. Who “want to destroy democracy” and represent, with the current dominant position conquered in the republican party, a “threat to the very foundations of our republic” and to the values ​​of the country.

“The Maga forces are determined to push back the country – he said outlining the risk of obscurantism – Determined to return to an America where there is no right of choice, privacy, contraception, to marry those you love”. To these he contrasted his vision of America, described instead as prosperous and more just. And he claimed what he defined as the successes of his administration of him in this direction, from supporting the economy to a health reform that lowers the costs of drugs to the fight against greenhouse disease.

Biden delivered his prime time speech from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. That is, from a place full of historical symbolism, which you saw the birth of the country’s institutions. But also of immediate political significance, in that Pennsylvania for years the scene of uncertain electoral battles and today at the center of the battle at the Midterm polls, for the renewal of the Congress in November. Biden has effectively defined the upcoming vote, where the majority in the House and Senate is at stake, as a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

The impact that Biden’s words will have on public opinion in the coming days and weeks remains to be verified. Republicans immediately dismissed it as a party intervention, rather than a presidential one, hostile “in the middle of the country”, to those tens of millions of voters who supported Trump, said Ronna McDaniel, head of the party. The Republican leader in the House Kevin McCarthy, even before listening to Biden, replied with a speech from Scranton, also in Pennsylvania, in which he accused “Biden and the radical left” of being responsible for an “assault that dismantles democracy” , guilty of policies “that wound the soul of the country”. Biden at Independence Hall was also briefly interrupted by protests. Furthermore, the three main television networks did not broadcast his speech live, limiting his hold.

The Maga Republicans – the acronym for the Trump-inspired movement – do not represent all Republicans or even their majority for Biden. A clarification that he was keen to make, underlining that he was able and able to work together with mainstream, traditional republicans. But, she added, “there is no doubt” that today the Maga exponents “dominate, lead and intimidate” the US conservative party. “It is not possible to be pro-insurgency and pro-America,” he said, referring to the pro-Trump militants who stormed Parliament on January 6, 2021 to overturn the presidential election legitimately won by Biden. In the previous hours he had already defined Trumpism as “semi-fascist.” The Maga, he continued, believe only in two outcomes: either they win the elections or the elections are a scam. “I will not allow elections to be stolen by people who refuse to recognize when they lose,” she assured. Again: “I will defend our democracy with my whole being and I ask everyone to join me”.