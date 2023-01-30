(Original title: Biden tweeted on the second anniversary of his inauguration, and netizens ridiculed polls suggesting that his prospects are not optimistic)

Newsletter, January 30 (edited by Ma Lan)On January 20, 2021, Biden will take office as President of the United States. Biden, on the second anniversary of his inauguration as president, tweeted on Sunday that he had never been more optimistic about America’s future.

However, this has aroused heated discussions among netizens. One of the most popular comments said, “My word as a Biden” means the beginning of a lie.

Another popular comment asked: What is Biden doing right now that impresses you the most? Netizens replied: resign.

These comments made Biden’s “optimistic” speech very embarrassing, and Americans’ opinions on the current president are also reflected in polls.

The latest Ipsos poll data shows that Biden’s approval rating is still close to the lowest level of his presidency, with only 40% of people approving of his job performance. Five ThirtyEight showed Biden with 43.4% support, still lagging behind the disapproval rate.

Economic problems, conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, border conflicts between the United States and Mexico, the risk of gun proliferation, and improper handling of confidential documents, etc., are all consuming the confidence of the American people in Biden and causing more dissatisfaction with critics.

This also makes Biden’s decision to govern in the next two years and to run for the next US presidential election full of risks.

confusing political situation

So far, the White House has not issued a statement on Biden’s formal participation in the US general election, and according to sources, Biden hopes to officially announce his decision to run after the State of the Union address is released. The media believes that the earliest possible news will be as early as next month.

And according to Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, if Biden chooses to run, he is unlikely to be challenged within the Democratic Party. He said that he would fully support Biden, and that Biden has proved his worth and ability in the past two years. Clyburn also said that no matter who the Republicans choose to run in the election, Biden will win in the end.

On the other hand, the only current candidate of the Republican Party-former President Trump has officially launched the 2024 presidential campaign last Saturday. And the rising star of the Republican Party-Florida Governor DeSantis is also very likely to participate in the general election. According to the predictions of many institutions, DeSantis will defeat Trump in the end and become the final candidate of the Republican Party.

Compared with staging another “special meeting”, if Biden and the new Republican candidate run off for the president of the United States, his chances of winning may be even smaller. After all, compared with the 80-year-old Biden, the possible candidates for the Republican election are more “legitimate”. prime of life”.