Home World Biden wants to run again in 2024: “But I’m not ready for the announcement yet”
World

Biden wants to run again in 2024: “But I’m not ready for the announcement yet”

by admin
Biden wants to run again in 2024: “But I’m not ready for the announcement yet”

“I plan to run” in 2024 but “I’m not ready to announce it yet”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during an event at the White House. “I expect to participate in at least two or three more Easter Egg Rolls, maybe even five,” Biden joked to the microphones of Nbc while participating in the White House in the Egg Roll, the egg “race” game that takes place at Easter. “I expect to run (for the White House) in 2024 but I’m not ready to announce it yet,” Biden added alongside the First Lady. The president is expected to announce his candidacy in the presidential elections in the summer or early fall.

See also  Two more shooting incidents in Marseille, France have left 2 dead and 2 injured

You may also like

Dalai Lama asks baby ‘suck my tongue’, then...

Kentucky, bank shooting in Louisville: 5 dead –...

ƻȫġְȫϵ – ֮

Ivan Gah’s first opponent of Novak Djokovic in...

There is some hope for a peace deal...

Accident with injured children, one of the motorists...

United States, shooting in a Kentucky bank: five...

Hotel Bulgari Tokyo – Bringing modern Italian glamor...

US Warship in the South China Sea |...

Mahir Mulalić had an emergency operation Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy