Biden welcomes Modi and aims for a US-India axis against China and Russia

“We are two great nations, two great friends and two great powers”, with one of “the most decisive partnerships of the 21st century” and “the strongest, closest and most dynamic of all time”: Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet at the House Bianca and signed important agreements in the defense and tech sector for the state visit of Indian premier Narendra Modi, welcomed on the South Lawn with full honors – reports Claudio Salvalaggio of Ansa – amidst the enthusiasm of an overwhelming crowd of 7,000 American Indians who arrived from every corner of America who cheered both leaders.

The visit is part of the diplomatic web that the American president is weaving to strengthen alliances against China, which has become India’s number one enemy, and Russia, on which New Delhi heavily depends for the import of cheap energy and supplies of arms, so much so that he did not condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and did not apply the sanctions.

On these two fronts, Biden receives an important statement by Modi in the final press conference, the premier’s first in his 9 years of government: the priority of peace both in the Indo-Pacific and in Ukraine, where New Delhi is “totally ready” to support efforts in this direction.

The US president has invested heavily in relaunching the relationship between the two most populous democracies in the world, with India having 1.4 billion inhabitants and over 4 million American Indians in the US, now included at all levels, even at White House with Vice President Kamala Harris. A country which, among other things, will host the G20 in September.

Usa, Biden receives Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House

“The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require India and the United States to work and lead together,” Biden said, accepting Modi’s convinced response. “The two countries are committed to working together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity. Our strong strategic partnership is clear proof of the power of democracy,” said the Hindu leader, celebrating the meeting with Biden as “the opening of a new chapter” in bilateral relations.

