Home World Biden with the leaders of the Eastern flank: “NATO ready to defend you in the event of Russian aggression”
World

Biden with the leaders of the Eastern flank: “NATO ready to defend you in the event of Russian aggression”

by admin
Biden with the leaders of the Eastern flank: “NATO ready to defend you in the event of Russian aggression”

WARSAW – While yesterday Putin hosted the Chinese foreign minister in Moscow, Biden was sitting in Poland with the Nine of Bucharest, the Eastern European countries that the USSR had annexed or subjugated with the Warsaw Pact. It was not just a display of alliances, but the recognition that these nations could be the next target of the Kremlin’s imperialist expansionism, and therefore NATO will have to adjust its strategic posture in view of the July summit in Vilnius.
See also  Latin American leaders absent from Americas summit, Biden announces economic partnership plan

You may also like

Former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum has been revoked...

Ukraine, a year after Putin gives the best...

The fight between Edin Dzeko and Andrea Onana...

Putin threatens Moldova: decree on independence revoked –...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 23 February...

“You don’t look like” is the new Tic...

Udinese transfer market, not just Beto! Via another...

Analysis: After a year of Russia-Ukraine war, the...

Denis Huseinbašić rejected Bosnia and Herzegovina, waiting for...

Vojin Lazarevic legend of Red Star goal against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy