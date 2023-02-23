WARSAW – While yesterday Putin hosted the Chinese foreign minister in Moscow, Biden was sitting in Poland with the Nine of Bucharest, the Eastern European countries that the USSR had annexed or subjugated with the Warsaw Pact. It was not just a display of alliances, but the recognition that these nations could be the next target of the Kremlin’s imperialist expansionism, and therefore NATO will have to adjust its strategic posture in view of the July summit in Vilnius.