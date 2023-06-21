Biden: Xi is a dictator, embarrassed about Beijing’s spy balloon

Listen to the audio version of the article

US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “a dictator” on June 20, a day after US diplomat Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing.

Biden also said Xi was embarrassed when an alleged Chinese spy balloon went off course over US airspace in early 2023. It is not clear why the US president indulged in utterances about the Chinese leader, unnerving relations between the powers after the mediation attempts of his secretary of state Blinken.

“The reason Xi Jinping got angry when I shot down that balloon with two train cars full of spy material inside is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said during a fundraiser in California.

“It is a great embarrassment for dictators. When they don’t know what happened. He didn’t have to go where he was. He was sent off course,” added Biden, later underlining that Beijing is in “economic difficulties.”

Xi doesn’t answer. Tear risk after the interview with Biden

Xi, fresh from his public meeting with Blinken in Beijing, did not respond to Biden’s comments. But the US president’s sorties are unlikely to be met with indifference, jeopardizing the efforts of both countries to restore relations on more stable footings after the balloon crash.

