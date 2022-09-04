Home World Biden’s 6th arms sales to Taiwan, the White House said to speed up delivery | Biden administration | Sidewinder air-to-air missiles | Anti-ship cruise missiles
[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 03, 2022]The Biden administration has sold arms to Taiwan for the sixth time. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Friday (2nd) that three batches of arms sales worth about 1.1 billion US dollars were sold to Taiwan. The content includes 60 Harpoon II anti-ship cruise missiles and 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and provides logistics and support services for long-range early warning radars.

The U.S. State Department has approved the arms sale, which the White House said reflects the U.S. assessment of Taiwan’s defense needs and the threat from China.

Foreign media quoted White House officials as pointing out that the Biden administration has made significant efforts to speed up delivery.

The U.S. Department of Defense also emphasized that the equipment and support announced to Taiwan will not change the basic military balance in the region.

