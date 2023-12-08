Biden’s Campaign Faces New Hurdle as Son Hunter Faces Federal Criminal Charges

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are gearing up to vote on initiating impeachment proceedings against President Biden as his son, Hunter Biden, faces nine new federal criminal charges. The charges, announced by the Los Angeles federal court, include tax crimes dating back to 2016 and could potentially land Hunter in prison for up to 17 years if convicted of all charges.

The indictment did not provide any evidence of President Biden’s involvement in or benefit from Hunter’s business activities, but it still puts significant pressure on the President and the Democratic Party, potentially impacting Biden’s 2024 campaign.

This isn’t the first time Hunter has faced legal troubles. In July, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and firearms violations, but did not serve any jail time. The latest indictment alleges that Hunter failed to pay taxes on more than $7 million in income from 2016 to 2020, including income from Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, criticized the new criminal complaint, suggesting that Hunter would not be facing charges if he were not a member of the Biden family. The Republican Party has also seized on the new charges, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer raising concerns about President Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter’s business transactions.

The White House has declined to comment on the indictment, directing inquiries to the Justice Department or Hunter’s personal representative.

The latest legal troubles for Hunter Biden have sent shockwaves through the political and financial communities, with potential implications for President Biden’s administration and the upcoming 2024 election.