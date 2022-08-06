Home World Biden’s doctor: “The president is negative for Covid, but remains in isolation until the second test”
WASHINGTON. Joe Biden tested negative for Covid, but remains in isolation pending a second negative test. This was stated by the doctor of the American president Kevin O’Connor. “The president continues to feel very good. His test came negative this morning. As a precaution, the president will continue his strict isolation pending a second negative test, ”explains O’Connor.

Biden, who is vaccinated with four doses, had tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on July 21 and was prescribed therapy with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Last week, on July 27, he briefly left isolation after testing negative, but then returned to isolation after returning positive on July 30, in what O’Connor called a “rebound.”

