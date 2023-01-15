(Washington Observer) Biden’s “Leaving Confidential Documents” incident fermented ahead of schedule to stir up the 2024 general election

China News Agency, Washington, January 15th: Biden’s “Leaving Confidential Documents” Incident Fermentation Agitates the 2024 General Election in Advance

China News Agency reporter Chen Mengtong

As lawyers once again discovered confidential documents left behind in the home of US President Biden, American public opinion has continued to ferment doubts about Biden’s improper handling of confidential documents during his tenure as vice president.

Also involving the improper handling of classified documents, two special prosecutors of the US Department of Justice are investigating the current and former presidents respectively. The two subjects under investigation may become competitors again in the 2024 presidential election.

Three batches of documents found in two locations: “Boots” have not yet landed

According to information disclosed by White House counsel Richard Sauber, Biden left at least 16 pages of classified documents from his time as vice president at a former private office in Washington and his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. .

Although Biden has stated that the document inventory of his residence has been completed, with the discovery of a new batch of leftover confidential documents on the 12th, his personal lawyer admitted that it is currently uncertain whether there are still leftover classified documents.

The incident has inevitably drawn comparisons to the Mar-a-Lago Files case. In August last year, the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. Among the seized items were more than 11,000 government documents and photos, more than 100 of which were marked as classified.

As both investigations are still ongoing, no conclusions have been reached regarding their nature and impact. However, the Associated Press pointed out that according to the public information disclosed so far, the focus of the two investigations is different. The main problem with Biden’s “legacy of confidential documents” is the improper handling of confidential documents, and the possibility of being involved in criminal offenses is low; while the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago document case focuses on whether anyone is suspected of obstructing judicial investigations.

Two presidents under investigation separately: ‘Ball’ in DOJ

It is not uncommon to launch investigations into presidents in American politics, but to launch special investigations on two presidents at the same time, US Attorney General Garland has to consider additional political factors. American public opinion points out that the pressure Garland faces is that he must show the public that although the facts of the two investigations are different, the judicial principles are the same.

Brandon van Grak, a former Justice Department prosecutor who participated in the “Russia Gate” investigation, believes that the appointment of a special prosecutor by the Justice Department can speed up the investigation, ensure that the investigation receives appropriate resources, and at the same time “can deliver at least one fair and equitable position”.

“Garland clearly understands the current predicament.” The “Washington Post” column said that the credibility of the US Department of Justice is based on acting fairly and impartially. “Don’t be surprised if you see the two surveys move in line from here on out.”

Bipartisan disputes stir up the general election in advance: the follow-up remains to be seen

Although it is still too early for 2024, both parties in the United States understand the subtle impact of the two investigations surrounding Biden and Trump on the presidential election.

In addition to the fact that the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Accountability Committee has announced an investigation into the confidential documents left behind by Biden’s former private office, some Republican lawmakers have compared the matter with the “email gate” of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, accusing Biden of Logging left behind confidential documents endangers national security.

Not only that, given that the earliest batch of Biden’s legacy confidential documents had been discovered as early as last year’s midterm elections, American public opinion questioned the White House’s motives for disclosing the relevant information as late as January this year. White House senior adviser for public affairs Bottoms was asked on the 13th whether the investigation would affect Biden’s decision to run for re-election. She did not respond positively, only saying that “these questions should be answered by the president himself.”

After the mid-term elections, the U.S. Congress is “split” again. The Department of Justice’s investigation report on Biden and Trump will inevitably accept the “supervision” and “scrutiny” of the two parties in the future. At that time, it remains to be seen how the Republicans who regain control of the House of Representatives and the Democrats who control the Senate will interpret the report, and whether they will launch new investigations and hearings.

“From a political point of view, both Biden and Trump are now at risk.” The “Capitol Hill” commented that there should be no partisan differences on the issue of proper handling of state secret documents. Both parties and any president should be aligned. (Finish)