Biden’s main challenger in the primaries is a conspiratorial and no-vax Kennedy

Robert Kennedy Jr is the son of Bobby Kennedy, killed in 1968 while he was a candidate for the presidency of the United States, and the nephew of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas in 1963. He is 69 years old and is the heir to one of the most politically influential families of the United States. However, he is also one of the main exponents of the US anti-vaccine movement and has been supporting various conspiracy and anti-scientific theories for at least twenty years. On various issues he often has convergent positions with the more radical wing of the Republican party, but he will be Joe Biden’s main opponent in the Democratic primaries.

Kennedy Jr’s controversial candidacy has an approval rating among Democratic primary voters between 12 and 18 percent. He doesn’t seem to have any chance of becoming a real opponent for Biden, supported with firmness by the party despite the doubts of part of the electorate, especially concerned by his advanced age (he will be 81 when the elections are held next year): the primaries for outgoing presidents they are almost always formalities, also due to the absence of leading challengers. But Kennedy Jr is able to attract a lot of attention, and his presence within the party is at least anomalous.

Robert Kennedy studied law like his father and for many years was an esteemed lawyer specializing mainly in environmental issues. Since the mid-1980s he has become a figure of reference in environmental regulation cases, also with important successes. Since the early 2000s, his positions have become increasingly radical and Kennedy Jr has adhered to various anti-scientific theories. He was an early proponent of the unsubstantiated theory of childhood vaccines and autism, argued that prescriptions of certain drugs caused an increase in mass shootings, that exposure to wi-fi could cause cancer, and that water pollution was at the root of the growing number of people who do not recognize their biological sex.

He professes the idea that there is a conspiracy of pro-government scientists, journalists and pharmaceutical companies to hide alleged truths from citizens. He has also espoused fanciful theories about the murders involving his family, claiming that in the assassination of his uncle, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the implication of the CIA was “obvious”.the main intelligence agency of the United States.

All these anti-scientific and conspiratorial positions made Kennedy Jr one of the most active exponents and inspirers of the no vax movements during the coronavirus pandemic: he argued that the government’s efforts to impose rules and vaccinations were comparable to those of “Hitler’s Germany”. A 2021 book of his is based on the thesis that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and then President Biden’s health adviser, were at the top of a conspiracy by the big pharmaceutical companies to derive economic benefits from vaccines.

Kennedy has become an international star of the no vax movement, he has been hosted for conferences and rallies in Europe, also in Milan. Some social media, including Instagram and YouTube, have suspended his social accounts or deleted some of his videos because they violated the rules on vaccine and virus information, proposing false theories. Even the Kennedy family has officially distanced themselves. Kerry Kennedy, his sister, said in a statement: “I love Bobby, but I do not share or support many of his opinions on various topics.” At the presentation of his candidacy for the presidency, the absence of family representatives involved in politics was noted.

In the American political debate, the most frequent comment on the candidacy of Robert Kennedy Jr is that he has “wrong party”. In recent weeks he has participated in a live meeting on Twitter organized by Elon Musk, who has recently become very close to the Republican Party, and received words of esteem from Steve Bannon, the well-known former adviser to Donald Trump, and from Alex Jones, radio host and founder of the conspiracy site Infowars.

On the issues of immigration and gun control, his positions are much closer to those of the Republicans: he is against restrictions on the possession of weapons unless they are the result of a consensus of both parties and in favor of a total closure of the border between Mexico and United States. Even in international politics he has opposite opinions to those of the Democratic administration, and is against support for Ukraine, arguing that the current one is actually a war between the United States and Russia and re-proposing many arguments from Putin’s propaganda.

However, Kennedy Jr refuses to consider himself “out of place” and defines himself a “traditional Democrat”. He believes that it was the party that changed its nature: «Since when are Democrats in favor of war? Since when do they want to limit freedom of expression? Since when do they have such blind faith in pharmaceutical companies and their products?’

One of the main slogans of his primary campaign is «I’m a Kennedy Democrat»: the commercial and the official site are full of photos of little Robert Jr with his father Bobby and with his uncle John, with the clear intention of exploiting the “nostalgia effect” and the political capital that still today the Kennedy family represents to the progressive electorate. However, the whole project collides with the candidate’s theses and positions, which are decidedly unacceptable to most Democrats. However, Robert Kennedy Jr’s intention is to intercept the protest vote of progressives disappointed by Biden and the independent vote: in many states all voters are authorized to vote in the Democratic primaries, even those not registered as supporters of the party. Currently the only other candidate in the Democratic primary is Marianne Williamsonauthor of self-help manuals who already participated in the 2020 primaries with little success.