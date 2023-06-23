Home » Biden’s new gaffe: he puts his hand on his heart during the Indian anthem. Then withdraw it – Video
World

Biden’s new gaffe: he puts his hand on his heart during the Indian anthem. Then withdraw it – Video

by admin
Biden’s new gaffe: he puts his hand on his heart during the Indian anthem. Then withdraw it – Video

New gaffe for Joe Biden. The American president, during the visit to the White House of the president of India, Narendra Modi, became the protagonist of yet another embarrassing moment. Before the meeting, in fact, the two leaders remained standing in front of journalists and photographers, then the respective national anthems started. Biden immediately brought his right hand to his heart, realizing however, after about 17 seconds, that it was the Indian anthem. The president then tried to disguise the gesture, letting his hand slip into the starting position, but the cameras had now captured the slip.

Previous Article

Traveling to Kiev for the first LGBT+ film festival: solidarity is also shown in this way

See also  Udinese News | Deulofeu has an enigma to solve: the point on the injury

You may also like

BRT 2022 is an excellent year: turnover of...

Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia’s first...

3 horoscope signs with the most luck on...

Attrape-FLE – I am or I have? –...

Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the...

Biden’s main challenger in the primaries is a...

CONTINENTAL Approval obtained from KBA for intelligent tachograph...

Traveling to Kiev for the first LGBT+ film...

Midsummer’s Day – Mondolinguo – English

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy