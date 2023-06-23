Biden’s new gaffe: he puts his hand on his heart during the Indian anthem. Then withdraw it – Video

New gaffe for Joe Biden. The American president, during the visit to the White House of the president of India, Narendra Modi, became the protagonist of yet another embarrassing moment. Before the meeting, in fact, the two leaders remained standing in front of journalists and photographers, then the respective national anthems started. Biden immediately brought his right hand to his heart, realizing however, after about 17 seconds, that it was the Indian anthem. The president then tried to disguise the gesture, letting his hand slip into the starting position, but the cameras had now captured the slip.

