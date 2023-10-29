Biden’s phone call to “curb” Netanyahu’s offensive. So the US is trying to calm tensions

They fear the expansion of the conflict in the region and insist on the responsibility of Israel to protect the lives of civilians Gaza, using “all possible measures” to draw a line of separation from the jihadists responsible for the October 7 attacks. If in recent weeks the United States they had invited several times Tel Aviv to a “proportionate” response compared to the attacks of two weeks ago, now the pressure of the White House on the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuto whom Washington he also asks us to “hold i settlers” because – warned the national security advisor Jake Sullivan – is “totally unacceptable” the increase of violence which you are witnessing in West Bank.

And today the first phone call between the two took place leader since Israeli forces entered the Strip: an interview where Biden reiterated a Netanyahu the American position, trying to moderate that of his as much as possible interlocutor faced with the risk that the conflict set the whole region on fire. And once again, while recognizing that “Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism.” White House highlighted that “it is necessary to do so in line with international humanitarian laws which give priority to the protection of civilians”. Biden he then also touched on the point of help, too often blocked beyond the Rafah crossing, and underlined the need to increase the flow ofhumanitarian assistance in Gaza in an “immediate and significant” way.

The choir of criticisms e controversy to the Israeli response is growing, just as pro-Palestinian demonstrations are multiplying in the United Stateswhose tone rose with the blocking of communications a Gazaof which the Usa they would then impose the restoration. In addition to fearing a weakening of international support for Jewish stateBiden is worried about the deep split in public opinion, which with his presidency he set out to rehabilitate. To try to appease the tensionsthe president quietly received the White House Muslim leaders. She did so without public announcements, irritating many of the attendees.

Despite the silence of the administrationthose present however reported having asked for the immediate ceasefire e that they complained about the lack of “empathy” that they said was demonstrated by the president for the civilian victims of the conflict and also for the Muslims Americans discriminated against at home. “Biden must be careful” because of her attitude Israel risks costing them the Muslim vote in 2024, the progressive Democratic MP warned That’s why Jaypa. The harshest accusations came from him Donald Trumpwho placed the blame for the attack on “Biden’s weaknesses”. Hamas from which he broke out – he said using the same words as Netanyahu – a clash “between good and evil”.

Criticized from many quarters and with his electoral campaign struggling with two guerre and a spiral of internal problems, Biden continues to weave its own diplomatic canvas to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the world Middle Eastwith the risk that United States are sucked into it. There White House in fact, it fears an expansion of the conflict and, despite the knowledge that the margin of error is limited, he hopes that the diplomacy and the long experience of Biden can avoid the worst. From this perspective the president sent a message directly to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameneiand in the next few hours the Saudi Defense Minister will be at Washington. He could then meet the Chinese president in November Xi Jinping a San Francisco.

In the meantime the United States they also continue to work towards the release of the hostages. “Negotiations continue, we are facing a similar situation with American citizens and other nationalities trapped in Gaza,” the adviser told the National Security from the White Houseconfirming the opening of Washington to a “humanitarian pause” for their release. Sullivan he then reiterated that the United States they will respond if they are still attacked by militia groups linked to Iran: “We remain vigilant because we see high threats to our forces in the area and a high risk that this conflict will spread to other areas of the region.”