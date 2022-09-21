Home World Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wanted war”
Biden's speech at the UN: "Putin wanted war"

Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wanted war”

“We will continue to stand alongside Ukraine, no one has threatened Russia, it was Moscow that wanted this war.” US President Biden has decided to communicate to the world in his speech he began at 5 pm at the 77th UN General Assembly his position towards the latest threatening statements made by Vladimir Putin. “Which is violating the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, while America” ​​wants to strengthen democracies “especially in the face of attempts by nations like Russia” that cultivate imperialist ambitions “. The American president explained that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be launched”. And he added “We will use every means to protect ourselves.”
“Rugged and irresponsible nuclear threats”
The US president then defined Putin’s nuclear threats as “irresponsible and reckless”: “We have a permanent member of the Security Council who invaded a neighbor with the aim of removing him from the map. Russian President Putin sent out more threats today. The Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum, which is a huge violation of international law ”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in his speech at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations. And again on the referendum through which the Kremlin would like to annex the Donbass: “This is a farce that violates the sovereignty of the States.”
“We don’t want a Cold War”
And then again on the all-Russian responsibility for a possible extension of the conflict: «We are not looking for conflicts, we do not want a Cold War, we want to strengthen and defend democracies. “The United States” does not ask anyone to choose “between the US and the others.” And also on the food crisis, Putin according to Biden is telling a lot of lies: “The sanctions do not prevent exports, Russia is blocking them and Moscow is also responsible for the speculations in progress on energy.” Biden also spoke of the thousands of deaths found in mass graves in Ukraine, a genocide that “the United States cannot pretend not to see.”

