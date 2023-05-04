Big Ben illuminated to celebrate the coronation of Charles III – Corriere TV

9
Several projections involving the famous symbol of the English capital
Even the Big Ben of London celebrates the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The famous symbol of the English capital has been illuminated with a series of projections in view of the ceremony on Saturday 6 May. The projections on the clock tower they will take place every evening until Sunday 7 May between 19:30 and 22:00. King Charles III and his wife Camilla will be crowned inWestminster Abbey.
May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 11:09 am
