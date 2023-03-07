Alfonso Signorini opens the episode of “Big Brother Vip” by immediately declaring that televoting will confirm the first finalist of this edition.

The reprimand for the behavior of VIPs “The last episode was particular where, in some respects, a certain limit was exceeded, a limit that it was good not to exceed” explains the host to the vipponi in the Casa, communicating: “From this evening any infraction will no longer be tolerated, there it will be immediate expulsion. We will be very strict, I warned you, it won’t be long, make an effort”. First Daniele apologizes on behalf of everyone, then Sonia Bruganelli: “I too exaggerated last time especially with the girls, I started a blood clot and I let myself be conditioned and I shouldn’t have had to because of the role I hold. I apologize to Nicole and Jael”

The rapprochement of the Donnalisis We return to talk again about Edoardo and Antonella: between the two there has been another rapprochement during the last few days just when their relationship seemed to have come to an end. “Our biggest problem is communication”, he explains, explaining what causes most of their quarrels. “We will certainly give the impossible a chance, so that it becomes reality” Donnamaria declares with determination.

Surprise for Daniel Daniele is called into the courtyard for a surprise: the letter from his mother. The boy melts as soon as he hears the parent’s speech. “Daniele, you are what you see” writes his mother, urging him to carry on with the strength that distinguishes him. “I love my mother. Most of the things I did for myself, I actually did to see my mother happy” says Daniele in tears. Then comes the second surprise, the arrival of Wilma Goich who admits that he misses her. The singer says that in the last period she has noticed a certain anger: “Lately, however, you have softened. I will always support you”. See also High-profile announcement of the chance of winning the next French president of Paris mayor? -Chinanews

The result of the televoting The seven nominees think that tonight’s televoting will lead to elimination. Nikita, then Tavassi, Micol and Andrea saved himself, or rather did not go directly to the final. Davide, Oriana and Antonella are then invited to go to the studio to find out who will be eliminated (finalist). David is the first to return to the House. Signorini explains to the two remaining girls that it is a nomination for elimination and not for the finalist. Then comes the verdict: Oriana is the first finalist. Signorini plots a prank against the vipponi: she asks Oriana to enter her house and to say that there has been a double elimination.

A VIP in televoting All vippos are sent in super led: a rescue chain will decide who to send one of them to knockout. Oriana randomly draws a card from the table and finds Tavassi’s photo. The chain starts with him. Who saves Nicole, who saves Giaele, who saves Onestini, who saves Alverto, who saves Donnamaria, who saves Antonella, who saves Nikita who saves Davide, who saves Andrea, who sends Milena to televoting.

Antonino and Ginevra, new couple? Antonino and Ginevra continue to be talked about about themselves and their relationship, so much so that Alfonso leaves room to discuss their acquaintance. Seated in the center of the studio, the two talk about their feelings. In an interview, Antonino said he wanted to fall in love. “I saw many things about myself in Geneva,” he confides. Antonino reiterates that he highly esteems the girl: “She has what I’ve always looked for in a woman”, he explains decisively. See also The Afghan Taliban control important border crossing George Bush Jr.: The withdrawal of US troops is wrong