Big changes seem to be underway in the Russian military

According to some media and military experts, the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin is implementing major changes within the army after the armed uprising of the Wagner group on Saturday. In particular, there is talk of the fact that some important commands of the Russian army knew in advance of the revolt of the Wagner group and sympathized with the rioters, or were even ready to collaborate. General Sergei Surovikin, former commander-in-chief of Russian operations in Ukraine and one of the most important officers of the Russian army, has been arrested: according to the Financial Timeswhich he heard from sources inside the Russian administration, and the English version of the Moscow Times. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Many indiscretions also concern General Valeri Gerasimov, who is the current commander of Russian operations in Ukraine: there has been no news of him, as of Surovikin, since Saturday, the day of the revolt.

Sergei Surovikin is a Russian general who served as the commander-in-chief of all Russian operations in Ukraine between October 2022 and January 2023. Previously, he was the commander of Russian operations in Syria, where due to his brutal tactics and indiscriminate bombing of cities had been nicknamed “General Armageddon”.

According to New York Times, who received information from US intelligence, Surovikin knew in advance about the uprising of the Wagner group. Together with other generals, he would also sympathize with the attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s boss, to change the Russian military leadership, and in particular Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is little loved by the troops and almost unanimously considered inadequate for his role.

This sympathy of Surovikin and others for Prigozhin never materialized into concrete help, although it is true that throughout Saturday the armed uprising of the Wagner group met virtually no military resistance.

That Surovikin could at least have had knowledge of Prigozhin’s plans, and therefore was in contact with him, seems to be confirmed by many rather detailed reports and rumors that have been circulating these days. In addition to Moscow Times which talks about his arrest (again without this information being independently confirmed), Reuters he collected numerous Russian military sources explaining that a purge would be underway within the Russian army, and that Surovikin would be one of its main victims.

Rybar, an important military blog maintained on Telegram by a former Russian Defense Ministry official, wrote for example that the authorities are eliminating all Russian military leaders who have shown “indecision” in the face of the Wagner uprising: “The armed insurrection of the private military company Wagner has become the pretext for a gigantic purge within the Russian armed forces».

Surovikin’s last public appearance was in a video released on Friday night on Telegram in which the general, with an assault rifle on his knees, asked the fighters of the Wagner group not to rebel and not to follow Prigozhin into the insurrection. Initially that video was interpreted as an appeal by a Russian general against the rioters. But if the purge rumors against Surovikin were true, that video may have been a message to Prigozhin that his ally had been exposed, and that Wagner would not receive help from the general. Also Reuters speculates that Surovikin’s video may have been recorded under duress, but there’s still no firm confirmation of that either.

General “Armageddon” Surovikin published a video calling Wagner to “obey the Supreme Commander”. “I have just returned by the order of the Ministry of Defence from the zero line, where our forces, our commanders, our soldiers, volunteers carry out the objective, fighting the… pic.twitter.com/oUgGWmlHsI — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 23, 2023

The disappearance of Valeri Gerasimov is even more complicated to interpret, if only because Gerasimov, the commander in chief of Russian operations in Ukraine, has always been a polemical target of Prigozhin: even during the revolt, Prigozhin had asked for him to be handed over. One should think that Gerasimov, as a victim of the uprising, need not fear for his role, but he, like Surovikin, has not appeared in public since Saturday.

This is strange because these days, unlike Gerasimov, Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister, has made numerous appearances that are very well documented by the state media. On Tuesday, Putin publicly thanked the Armed Forces for their work and for having stopped “the civil war”: Shoigu was present but Gerasimov was not.

To confirm that changes are underway in the Russian military structure there is also the fact that, in addition to the punishments not yet confirmed, in recent days there have also been promotions, which seem to concern people who have personal ties to Vladimir Putin. For example, General Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard (known as Rosgvardia), was granted a major role in the war in Ukraine, as well as a supply of heavy artillery and tanks. Zolotov, before becoming a general, was the head of Putin’s personal bodyguards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

