Big Freedia, review of Central City en Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Although his career went back many years, Big Freedia he began to gain more popularity in the past decade, in an underground way associating with people more respected (more straight) than him like Matt & Kim or The Postal Service, and finally stepped foot into the mainstream since Beyoncé used a sample of his in “ Formation”, Drake in “Nice For What”… and, already with more weight, Beyoncé again in the recent “Break My Soul”.

With the recognition gained in this last year post “RENAISSANCE”, Big Freedia launches what is really her first long since, mind you, 2014. The queen of bounce wanted to celebrate it up to the mark, and in “Central City” We find collaborations like Kelly Price, Lil Wayne, Ciara, Faith Evans, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, the band The Soul Rebels or the “cabaret rap” artist Boyfriend. In the production, Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West’s collaborator), BlaqNmilD (Drake), MadisonLST (Aminé), Mannie Fresh (2 Chainz) or Sir Nolan (Kehlani), and all this in a work that, self-published under the umbrella of his Queen Diva Music label, exudes energy from every pore.

And it is that, as if music did not have a markedly energetic character in itself, Freedia has commented that with this work he wanted to create a new sound by mixing his bounce with an “invigorated energy and inspired by hip-hop” that he has baptized as ” bigga bounce”. The New Orleans artist is no fool and he has been presenting the album with great songs like “Bigfoot”the title track or collaborations with Ciara (“$100 Bill”) o con Lil Wayne y Boyfriend (“The boy”), saving a harder and much less accessible part of the album that represents cuts like “NOLA Babies”, “Booty Like A Drummer” o “Gin In My System”. But, precisely because of this, there are other songs that work very well as short breathers, like “You Already Know” (the collaboration with Sonyae) or “Bitch You Want” (with Faith Evans); for example, “Motivate Ya” with the mythical Kelly Price goes right after a tougher song like “Throw It Away”. and the end with “Voodoo Music” opens the door to possible experiments by Freedia on a third album that we will wait patiently.