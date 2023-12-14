Big Lale brought Arkan the pig into prison | Entertainment

One of the most famous magicians is the famous Big Lale, who recalled how he brought a whole pig into prison for Arkan’s birthday.

We all remember the legendary Milovan Ilić Minimaks and his famous show that made many singers famous, and when Lazar Antić, better known as Big Lale, enters the studio, all generations remain riveted to the small screens and impatiently wait to see what trick they have this time. prepared.

Many tried to “catch” him and find out how he did the trick, but no one succeeded, they only found out when Big Lale decided to show them. What few people know about the famous Big Lalet is that he has the title of technologist for meat processing. Although he knew various tricks even in high school, he had no idea that they would become his primary occupation and bring him great popularity.

Big Lale was the best in the class, he especially stood out in the speed of meat pangling (removing the meat from the bones) – “I won first place in the thigh and shoulder pangling. I took the bones out of them the fastest. I was so good that I did 50 in a minute thighs,” Lale explained, and it was his pang that helped him get Željko Ražnatović Arkan a pig in prison.

The anecdote that Big Lale will remember for the rest of his life is certainly the pig that he brought into the Central Prison, even though it is strictly forbidden: “Only boneless pigs can be brought into the prison. I spanked him, turned him back into a pig, and he was going to the central prison for Arkan’s birthday. Nobody could believe it, they thought I used magic, and I just took out the bones,” explained Lale in the show “Pearls with Vanja Bulić”.

Since its appearance, Big Tulip has attracted a lot of public attention. His tricks left people breathless, especially at the beginning of his career – “I visited all the villages around Jagodina, I worked on my own. At that time, ‘Evening of Magic’ was popular. I pasted posters in various places, on which it was written ‘Weaning from drinking, smoking and all bad habits,'” said Lale.

As he pointed out, at that time there were no events, many people who came to his performances did not even have a television, and due to the limited number of seats in the hall, people fought for tickets.

