by blogsicilia.it – ​​15 minutes ago

Numbers of the great occasions for the first edition of the Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino which takes place on Sunday 19 March with departure at 10 from the central Piazza Castelnuovo in Palermo. There are 500 members…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Large numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino, 500 at the start appeared 15 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».