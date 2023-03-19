Home World Big numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino, 500 at the start
World

Big numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino, 500 at the start

by admin
Big numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino, 500 at the start

by blogsicilia.it – ​​15 minutes ago

Numbers of the great occasions for the first edition of the Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino which takes place on Sunday 19 March with departure at 10 from the central Piazza Castelnuovo in Palermo. There are 500 members…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Large numbers for the 1st Rotary Legality Trophy – Memorial Joe Petrosino, 500 at the start appeared 15 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Pope tells the elderly: the Lord sent angels to comfort us who are alone-Vatican News

You may also like

North Korea, Kim launches a new ballistic missile

Udinese – The day after is even more...

Arrest warrant for Putin, the expert Bogush: “Vlad...

Ex-President Trump says he expects to be arrested...

Details of the accident on the Danube |...

Serbia-Kosovo Borrell announces pact but without signing agreements

The deal to unfreeze Ukrainian grain has been...

Vojin Ćetković on Tanasija Uzunović | Entertainment

Fire destroys 22 school buses in via Ostiense:...

Big hit of Handball Erice, victory over the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy