Big price cut for Xbox X|S expansion cards in USA, not yet in Europe

Microsoft announced a radical permanent price drop in the USA for Seagate expansion cards for Xbox Series X|Swhich allow us to obtain more internal storage space while maintaining all the advantages of SSD memory and of Velocity Architecture of the console.

New boards cost now $89 for the 512GB one (formerly $139), $149 for 1TB (formerly $219) e $279 for 2TB (previously $399). It is therefore a cut that goes from 50 Dollars for the smallest size memory up to 120 Dollars for the 2 TB one. Great news for those who were thinking about getting them!

The price drop was probably done in view of the arrival on the market of expansion boards of other brandswhich we imagine will offer similar prices.

For now the cut is active only in USAso if you go on the Italian Store you will still find the old prices. But we expect that prices will also be adjusted in Europe very soon: we will let you know when it happens!

