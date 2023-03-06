American indie rock group Big Thief They were the guests in the last episode of the program “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. At the Ed Sullivan Theater, the group debuted a song called “Vampire Empire,” their first song since their album. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”.

This week’s performance follows the filmed version of “Simulation Swarm” for Colbert last year. Big Thief has recently been on tour after the premiere of “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” and let’s remember that they will visit us in April.

We will be able to see them live in Barcelona (April 26, Sala Razzmatazz), Valencia (April 27, Sala Moon), Madrid (April 28, La Riviera) and Lisbon (April 29, Lisboa Ao Vivo).

We commented on its previous long run in the magazine: “‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ it’s a kaleidoscope of sounds, stories, anecdotes and musical genres that intertwine and intertwine as you spin it. Big Thief’s fourth album doesn’t run away from labels, but embraces almost all of them in an expansive wave of twenty songs that gallop between the most delicate folk, trip hop, root country or the most continuous pop. A work in which the essence of the band is present through lyrics full of metaphors and symbolism, where the familiar is extracted from any context to be examined by an extraterrestrial gaze, as well as care for a sound in which it seems that each note could not exist in another space, or place, other than in that song”.