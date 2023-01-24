Original title: Biden’s big trouble is coming

Source: Niu Danqin

Here comes big trouble for Biden.

Not a shooting yet. Although there was another tragic shooting in California on the first day of the Chinese New Year, killing at least 10 people, but in the United States, shootings happen every three days, and Biden can only express his condolences.

Instead, the FBI ransacked Biden’s hometown in Delaware. What’s more, this raid found many “confidential” documents, and it became increasingly difficult for Biden to justify himself. “It’s getting worse.

Counting it, this is the fourth time that Biden’s “private possession” of secret documents has been discovered.

For the first time, on January 9, CBS disclosed that about 10 encrypted documents were found in Biden’s former office in Washington. However, it was revealed that these documents were actually discovered on the eve of the November 2022 midterm elections, but were concealed by Biden.

The second time, on January 10, sources revealed that Biden’s aides found yet another batch of classified documents at another location.

The third time, on January 14, in Biden’s home library in Delaware, 6 secret documents from his time as vice president were found. Biden tried to downplay the problem, claiming that he was “surprised” by it and was fully cooperating with the investigation, while “(those classified documents) are not being thrown on the street anymore.”

This is the fourth time that the FBI has “ransacked the house”.

According to the White House, this time it was Biden who took the initiative to invite the FBI to check to prove his innocence. Although he and his family were also in Delaware that day, they were not at home. The FBI conducted a thorough 13-hour search of Biden’s residence, rummaging through Biden’s various handwritten notes, documents, files, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, timetables, and decades-old reminders note.

It should be said that since he took the initiative to invite, Biden is obviously confident and prepared. The day before, he had said quite confidently:“I think you’ll find (eventually) that there’s nothing wrong with that. I don’t regret it, I’m following what the lawyers told me they wanted me to do, and that’s fine.”

But the trouble is,The FBI is indeed the FBI, and it really found 6 confidential documents, some from when Biden was vice president, and some from when he was a senator earlier.

This is a bit dumbfounded.

You know, last year, the FBI “searched” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on the grounds that Trump hid confidential documents.Trump thus became the first former president in the history of the United States to be “ransacked” by the FBI, and he was also ridiculed by Biden in various ways.

I remember that Trump was particularly aggrieved at the time, scolding that this was a political frame-up. After the FBI ransacked his home, he immediately criticized on social media:

This is our country’s darkest hour when my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is being surrounded, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a (former) President of the United States before…

Please note:America’s darkest hour.

This is not what I said, this is what the former President of the United States said.

Unexpectedly, Trump’s anger has not disappeared, and Biden is in the same big trouble. He was also found to be “privately hiding” confidential documents, and he also became the first incumbent president in the history of the United States to be “ransacked” by the FBI.

In the United States, such “private possession” problems are quite serious. According to the American media, according to the law, if they have “gross negligence”, they may be criminals and they will all be sent to prison.

Although in terms of quantity, Trump has more confidential documents “hidden” than Biden. Moreover, Biden has repeatedly emphasized that, unlike Trump’s refusal to cooperate, he has been fully cooperating with the investigations of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

But to be honest, Trump’s documents are kept in the storage room of the Mar-a-Lago Manor, where he continued to live and work after leaving the White House; while some of Biden’s documents are kept in his hometown, and some seem to be handy Dumped in the front office, completely out of his sight.

If you pursue it carefully, Trump must have a problem, but Biden may have a bigger problem.

How could Trump give up this opportunity?

Sure enough, after the FBI raided Biden’s hometown, Trump criticized Biden as a thief calling catch a thief, saying:“Through the utterly insane attitude they treated me (at the time), they created this mess for themselves regarding the documents, and I did nothing wrong!!”

What is shooting yourself in the foot? Biden, you are!

Trump couldn’t swallow this breath, and the Republican Party wanted to fight back. Republican Senator Cruz tweeted: “Again?!? What the hell are they doing to mess things up?”

Republican Representative Pat Fallon also tweeted, “Another set of classified documents was discovered. All my expectations of this administration are another set of lies.”

In the end, how do things play out?

I don’t know either, but what I do know is that this must be a big problem for Biden, or even the biggest problem he has faced since he took office.

Do not rule it out.

1. The Republican Party is relentless, the “Secret Documents Gate” continues to ferment, and Biden is exhausted physically and mentally. After all, he is already 80 years old. In such a political environment, a lame duck is inevitable. If he continues to fight fiercely, his life may be shortened.

2. The “mail gate” of the year shattered Hillary’s presidential dream at the last moment; this “secret document gate” is likely to be a devastating blow to Biden’s re-election dream.

3. Of course, don’t be too happy about Trump. He and Biden are really the same. If Biden has no hope of being re-elected because of the “secret documents”, the Democratic Party will not let him go. After all, the Department of Justice is still in the hands of the Democratic Party. According to reports, many Americans think that neither of them is trustworthy.

4. Distrust is still a trivial matter. If it is really investigated seriously, both of them are criminals and may be sent to prison. It is unimaginable that two American presidents will go to jail. Is this America’s new beautiful landscape?

5. Don’t be too happy. This is the internal affairs of the United States. Let’s just watch the excitement. The bad thing is that according to the way Americans do things, in order to divert the focus, they will pour dirty water abroad, and Russia may not be the only one who will be unlucky when the time comes.

Further reading:

The FBI searched Biden’s private home!Confidential documents were discovered again, and Trump spoke

Biden’s “confidential document gate” incident has intensified. According to the Associated Press report on January 22, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware and found six documents marked with confidentiality. This is the first time the Justice Department has publicly disclosed a search of a president’s private home. Up to now, the Ministry of Justice has discovered Biden’s private storage of confidential documents four times. It is reported that Biden intends to announce his participation in the 2024 presidential election. This incident may cause changes in the relevant situation.

FBI carpet searched Biden’s private home and found 6 confidential documents

Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Ball, said in a statement that on January 20, the FBI’s search of Biden’s residence lasted nearly 13 hours, “from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. It ends around 30 minutes, covering all the working, living and storage spaces in the home.”

Biden’s personal lawyer statement (Source: Associated Press)

The scope of the Justice Department’s investigation includes various documents, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules and reminders, as well as “handwritten notes written by Biden himself decades ago.”

Biden’s private residence was searched (Source: Associated Press)

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick confirmed that Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were not home at the time of the search and were on vacation in Delaware. Biden told reporters the day before the search that he would “cooperate fully and look forward to resolving this issue as quickly as possible.”

“From the beginning, the president has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes it seriously,” White House counsel Richard Sorber said.

Although Biden voluntarily allowed the FBI to enter his home to conduct a search, that does not obscure the exceptional nature of the search. The search was the first public search of government documents at Biden’s private residence by the U.S. judiciary.

On January 9 this year, CBS first exposed Biden’s private storage of confidential documents. On the 11th, the US media again reported that a second batch of confidential documents was found in the garage of Biden’s private home in Delaware. On January 14, the White House stated that more classified documents were found in Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

This is the fourth time that classified documents have been searched in Biden’s residence or office. The search came just before Biden was preparing to launch a re-election campaign. Reports believed that this would have an impact on his participation in the next general election.

Biden’s private home was searched, Trump and Musk spoke out

After Biden’s home was searched, Trump publicly accused the FBI of mishandling confidential information, and said that he was also investigated by the FBI back then and that he was innocent.

The Justice Department said Trump took hundreds of documents marked classified when he left the White House in early 2021 but refused for months to return them to the government, which must obtain a search warrant to retrieve them.

Last summer, the FBI raided Trump’s private Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, and took away documents marked “top secret.” Trump is now all under investigation by the special counsel.

According to the “Daily Mail” report, Trump wrote on Twitter: “They created this messy filegate incident by themselves and went so crazy on me, and I did nothing wrong!!!”

Screenshot of Trump Twitter

There are also many Republicans mocking the US Department of Justice and Biden. Previously, Biden has always insisted that there are absolutely no classified records in his home. “I think you’ll find there’s nothing there,” Biden has said.

Rep. Pat Fallon tweeted: “They found another classified document, another set of lies about what I expect from this Administration.”

Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller said: “Will Biden be charged with obstruction of justice for continuing to lie and hide documents? Why has the White House repeatedly lied about not having other documents?”

The Republican Oversight Committee tweeted: “Biden’s White House claims to have turned over all classified documents, and now the DOJ has found more. Is the scavenger hunt over? Americans need answers.”

Even Twitter’s new boss, Musk, sarcastically tweeted: “Where did they ‘didn’t’ find classified documents?”

Screenshot of Musk’s tweet

Generally speaking, classified documents are automatically declassified after 25 years at the latest, but some classified documents are of such high value that they are kept secret for much longer. However, under U.S. law, a person must “intentionally remove” a file without authorization and intend to keep it in an “unauthorized location” to commit a crime. Biden has said he was “surprised” by the appearance of classified documents in his Washington office.

The U.S. Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing surrounding the Biden documents.