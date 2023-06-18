Bignami: “Emilia-Romagna is asking for 2.3 billion on trust. Would you trust Schlein and his companions?”. It’s controversy

The words on the social networks of the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure Galeazzo Bignami on the count of the damages of the flood rekindle the controversy, after the meeting this week at Palazzo Chigi, with the Emilia-Romagna Region and the affirmation of Minister Nello Musumeci during the meeting: “The government is not an ATM.” The close reply, flanked by various voices in the Democratic Party against the Bolognese exponent of the Brothers of Italy, a trusted man of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“To date, the Region has not yet sent the Government, although requested, any list of interventions to be carried out. It asked for 2.3 billion immediately, on trust. Would you trust Schlein and his companions? Ps: the care of the affected area was the responsibility them,” Bignami wrote.

For the Region, the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Regional Council, Davide Baruffi, replied, defining Bignami’s pointless controversy “really incomprehensible and out of place” who “knows or should know, that the punctual recognition of the damage is activated by the Commissioner for emergency as established by the order of the head of the civil protection department of last May 8, in the following 90 days”. “However – continued Baruffi – to best represent the state of the art to the competent minister, in last Thursday’s meeting at the Table with the Government, President Bonaccini has already produced an initial estimate, the result of the intense work carried out by mayors and presidents of the Province, the regional civil protection agency and reclamation consortia, business associations and professionals.An extremely important work that has already allowed us to present, on the one hand, the total amount of damage suffered by the Emilia-Romagna system, on the other – in an even more accurate and detailed way – identify and quantify the urgent and necessary interventions to make rivers safe by the end of the summer, those to repair the infrastructures that still isolate communities and prevent various companies from operating, those for the first measures to support economic activities”.

“Deputy Minister Bignami’s provocations and insults to the Emilian institutions and the Democratic Party are proof that the right is playing an entirely political game on the issue of the flood on the skin of the administrations, businesses and families of that area, offending the whole community of Emilia Romagna”, said the president of the senators of the Pd Francesco Boccia. “Yesterday Musumeci, today Bignami with this vulgar and unfounded controversy. It is an offense not only to the Region and Municipalities, but to businesses and citizens who deserve urgent answers”, added Chiara Braga, dem group leader in the Chamber.

Statements to this effect also from the deputy Irene Manzi, from the senator Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Democratic Party and Sandro Ruotolo, from the party secretariat. And Matteo Richetti, group leader of Azione-Italia Viva in the Chamber, also said that “while Bignami is talking nonsense” a commissioner and resources are needed.

