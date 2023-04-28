BiH beat Slovenia 27:26 | Sports

The handball team of Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated the first-placed Slovenia and came one step away from the European Championship.

Source: Promo/Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina achieved a great triumph in Cazin and practically secured a place at the European Handball Championship, which will be held in Germany in January next year.

“Dragons” tonight in a great atmosphere defeated the leading selection of group 7 with a score of 27:26 (15:15) and a real miracle should happen so that Bosnia and Herzegovina. the team does not play in the championship of the Old Continent.

Given that Montenegro won in Kosovo 26:24, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro now have six points each, and if the “dragons” are defeated in the last match in the qualifiers for the European Championship away to Montenegro on Sunday from 18:00, on The Euro will probably be one of the four best third-placed selections.

A great game was provided by Senjamin Burić, who scored as many goals from seven attempts, while Vlado Draganić scored six times from six shots. Mirko Herceg and Dino Hamidović each scored five goals, while Benjamin Burić made 11 saves.

After the introductory 2:4, bh. in the 18th minute, the national team gained four advantages for the first time (11:7), which was followed by a 4:0 run by the Slovenians, and in five minutes the guests reached the tie. In 15 minutes, BiH scored 10 goals against the rival, and then in the next 15 only five. Handball player Borca m:tel Draganić kept the home team in the game because he scored the same number of goals from four attempts.

In the continuation, it was constantly played goal for goal, there was a change in the leadership several times, but the “dragons” had more concentration in the finish and reached a minimal victory.

The Slovenians were led by Domen Novak with six goals.