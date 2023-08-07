BiH handball players beat Azerbaijan with 44 points | Sports

The women’s cadet national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in handball outclassed Azerbaijan at the EHF European Championship in that country.

After two defeats by their peers from Slovenia (27:41) and Lithuania (37:40), coach Fuad Mahmutović’s team won their first victory at the European B Division Championship in Azerbaijan.

and in what way!

The young “dragons” achieved an incredible triumph against the hosts with a difference of 44 goals – 61:17 (32:12). Too big a result even in basketball, let alone handball!

The BiH national team was led by Sara Hadžiabulić with 12 and Ivana Bobić with two goals less.

Ema Dadić, Azra Letić and Nejla Maglajkić scored six goals each, and Anastasija Pavlović added five goals.

Jovana Babić and Nina Burazor each scored a goal less, Šejla Kasumović and Adna Latifović registered three goals each, while Erna Pajić hit the Azerbaijani net twice.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play their last match on August 10 against Georgia for the third place in the group. BiH is currently fourth in the group with two points.

