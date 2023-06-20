BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

The national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will play the fourth qualifying match for going to EURO 2024 at 8:45 p.m. The opponent is the Luxembourg team.

Source: FS BiH

The football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will welcome the Luxembourg team tonight at Bila polje. After the defeat in Lisbon three days ago, the “dragons” will be under the imperative of victory.

At the official press conference held last night, the match was announced by selector Faruk Hadžibegić and captain Edin Džeko.

Last night, the coach spoke about the health bulletin of our national team.

“Ahmedhodzic had tests this morning, the results were good, but he complained of pain, so we will see in training how he is doing. Barisic is also injured, but I believe that everything will be fine with him. The medical team did everything to ensure that all the players be ready for the game. I expect that we will feel better collectively after a long journey. This national team has an excellent perspective with young players,” said Hadžibegić.

He also answered a question about Luxembourg players who were kicked out of the team, and commented on the opponent:

“I don’t look at who the opponent is missing on the field because I’m missing a few first-team players. We know that we couldn’t count on Krunić, Demirović and Hadžikadunić at this gathering. We’re making a roster so that we have replacements and can reach the top. We try to make appropriate changes in every game in order to threatened the opponent. We still have seven games ahead of us, six after tomorrow’s. We will try to make the most adequate team that will be a candidate for the second position in the group. There is no fear. We respect Luxembourg, but we are careful because we are not complete.”

“Dragons” have played against Lukesembourg seven times so far and achieved the same number of victories with a goal difference of 17:1.

Captain Edin Dzeko spoke about the mutual ratio, who believes that it means nothing to us.

“The previous performance against Luxembourg means nothing to us, every game is different. A couple of months ago we talked about the fact that this is not the Luxembourg of ten years ago, and they showed that with the last results. A difficult game awaits us, but we are ready. It awaits us important game in which we have to win and win three more points. Everything is still open.”

Dzeko also added:

“When you look at our schedule, we played three games against the three best opponents in the group, we expected at least a point more, which would have taken two away from the Slovaks. You should also pay attention to the fact that we were missing a couple of important players. Surely this game tomorrow is crucial. The last the qualifiers were good for young players, to get into the team and get experience playing for the national team. They are expected to be the bearers of the game soon. In recent years we have got a lot of young players who can be important for the future, especially in the positions where we were deficient. It’s up to us, the more experienced ones, to help them, but everyone needs to show quality on the field. We value and respect the opponent, but we play in front of our fans and we have to show what is expected of us.”

The match will be played from 8:45 p.m., and you can follow the text broadcast of this match by clicking on “EVENT DEVELOPMENT”.