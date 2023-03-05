Home World Bilal and Maja are fighting in the cooperative, his friend announced Fun
A friend of Bilal Brajlović commented on the heated argument with Maja Marinković in the Cooperative.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The starlet had a brutal fight and abuse with her ex. She approached Bilal, and he started cursing her and pushing her away, causing her to go crazy and run into his bed. They pushed each other and insulted each other, and he even tore her things. Security had their hands full and barely prevented a further incident.

On this occasion, a friend of Bilalov spoke and had a short comment on this event.

“Sue. Any blow could be fatal to his leg”he stated.

Let us remind you that Bilal spent two months in the outside world due to a serious leg injury he suffered during a fall, and after several operations, he did not fully recover.

Watch the fight:


Maja Marinković and Bilal
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

