Bilbao BBK Live and BBK present the new Sirimiri cycle

“Sirimiri” is the Basque word used to talk about a fine but continuous rain, and now it is also the festival’s program Bilbao BBK Live during the year, which will serve as a prelude to the expected appointment each year in Kobetamendi. They have already announced the first dates and artists of the autumn cycle, with six dates and eight great artists who will perform at the emblematic Sala BBK between September 15 and December 6.

The cycle will begin with the acclaimed singer-songwriter, composer and guitarist Joe Henrywho will bring us his discography between American, country and folk on September 15. baby daconte will make us enjoy his catchy pop-rock melodies on September 22, and on October 20 it will be the turn of The Ponds and Anni B Sweetwho keep their synergistic joint project firm and in excellent shape.

The Mechanical Goat will perform on November 2 during his last year of concerts, after having celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary with a special tour. The indie rock program will close La Paloma + Grandpa on December 5, and the neo-bakala of tourist Office [Trippin’You] December 6th. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through lasttour.org y salabbk.bbk.eus.

