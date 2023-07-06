Home » Bilbao BBK Live and BBK present the new Sirimiri cycle
World

Bilbao BBK Live and BBK present the new Sirimiri cycle

by admin
Bilbao BBK Live and BBK present the new Sirimiri cycle

“Sirimiri” is the Basque word used to talk about a fine but continuous rain, and now it is also the festival’s program Bilbao BBK Live during the year, which will serve as a prelude to the expected appointment each year in Kobetamendi. They have already announced the first dates and artists of the autumn cycle, with six dates and eight great artists who will perform at the emblematic Sala BBK between September 15 and December 6.

The cycle will begin with the acclaimed singer-songwriter, composer and guitarist Joe Henrywho will bring us his discography between American, country and folk on September 15. baby daconte will make us enjoy his catchy pop-rock melodies on September 22, and on October 20 it will be the turn of The Ponds and Anni B Sweetwho keep their synergistic joint project firm and in excellent shape.

The Mechanical Goat will perform on November 2 during his last year of concerts, after having celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary with a special tour. The indie rock program will close La Paloma + Grandpa on December 5, and the neo-bakala of tourist Office [Trippin’You] December 6th. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through lasttour.org y salabbk.bbk.eus.

See also  Attack in Kabul, two explosions near the military hospital: victims and wounded

You may also like

The sons left their father’s body in the...

Images from above of the devastating explosion that...

Laos: Exploring the Leading Potash Fertilizer Production Hub...

how Zionism engineered the expulsion of Iraq’s Arab...

STELLANTIS The Group invests in the new grEEn-campus...

The Impact of Kidnapping on an Autistic Child:...

Patrick Zaki graduated in Egypt with 110 cum...

Russia and Saudi Arabia Extend Supply Curbs, Helping...

A truce will begin at midnight on Wednesday...

Reactions to Elena Milashina’s aggression: now even the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy